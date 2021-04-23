Wisconsin announced that head football coach Paul Chryst and five other head coaches were given contract extensions on Friday.

Chryst, along with men's basketball coach Greg Gard, women's hockey coach Mark Johnson and men's hockey coach Tony Granato, all received agreements that see their contract extend through portions of 2026. Swimming and diving coach Yuri Suguiyama and wrestling coach Chris Bond were extended through portions of 2024.

Wisconsin announced in 2020 that Chryst's contract was initially extended out through January 31, 2025, and is now tacking on another year to his contract to keep him signed through Jan. 31, 2026.

He has been the head coach of the Badgers since 2015 and has a 56-19 record, including a 13-1 season in 2017.