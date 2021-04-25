Central Michigan quarterback John Keller was among two shooting victims at an off-campus party Saturday night, university officials said Sunday in a statement.

Keller was in serious condition, according to CMU president Dr. Bob Davies, and another CMU student who was shot, Tyler Bunting, was in stable condition.

According to the CMU student newspaper, CM Life, an investigation determined that several subjects arrived at a party, and shortly after, a fight broke out. Sheriff's department officials said in a release that someone went to a vehicle during the fight, retrieved a weapon and then started firing at the party.

Davies said in the university statement that "local law enforcement, led by the Isabella County Sheriff, continues to investigate the incident and is searching for the suspect or suspects involved."

Keller began his career at Cincinnati. He transferred to Pearl River Community College and sat out last season at Central Michigan.