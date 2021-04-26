Alabama inside linebacker Ben Davis, one of the nation's top recruits in the class of 2016, announced on Monday that he is transferring to Texas.

At 6-4, 250 pounds, Davis was ranked No. 1 at his position out of high school, but made just seven tackles while appearing in 24 games at Alabama. His father, Wayne Davis, still holds the Alabama record for career tackles with 327.

Davis, who was a senior in 2020, is taking advantage of the NCAA's blanket waiver granting an extra year of eligibility to get a fresh start under new Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian, Alabama's former offensive coordinator.

The Longhorns added another linebacker on Sunday when Devin Richardson of New Mexico State announced his transfer to Texas. The 6-3, 233-pound Richardson had 69 tackles as a freshman in 2019 and was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American team.

TO GOD BE THE GLORY 🧡 HOOK EM'#StayReady🦅 pic.twitter.com/c8yJMBEhgC — Devin Richardson ♛³ (@richhdevo) April 25, 2021

NMSU canceled its 2020 season, so Richardson has three years of eligibility remaining.