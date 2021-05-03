Ohio State's lead balloons to 49-21 as Justin Fields goes deep to connect with Jameson Williams in the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown. (0:34)

Former Ohio State receiver Jameson Williams announced on Monday that he plans to transfer to Alabama.

Williams, a junior, would be immediately eligible to play after the NCAA voted last month to allow players to transfer one time without having to sit out a year of competition.

A former four-star prospect, Williams played in every game for the Buckeyes the past two seasons, including last season's national championship loss to Alabama.

The St. Louis native caught nine passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in eight games last season.

Williams is known as a speedy receiver who in high school set a state record in the 300-meter hurdles, beating a mark previously held by former Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Alabama is in need of experienced wide receivers after Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle left for the NFL.

John Metchie III, a junior, is the only returning receiver who made more than three starts last season. Metchie started 11 games and caught 55 passes for 916 yards and six touchdowns.

Alabama is scheduled to open the season against Miami on Sept. 4 in Atlanta.