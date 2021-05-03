Spencer Rattler loses the football right into the hands of Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell. Sam Ehlinger would score for the Longhorns on the ensuing drive. (0:24)

Former Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell announced on Monday that he's transferring to Tennessee.

Mitchell started eight of 10 games for the Longhorns last season and led the team with 62 tackles.

A senior, Mitchell will be immediately eligible to play after the NCAA passed legislation last month to allow players to transfer without having to sit out a year of competition.

The addition of Mitchell could go a long way in negating the loss of former Vols linebacker Henry To'o To'o, who entered the transfer portal after leading the team in tackles last season.

Texas added senior linebacker and former five-star prospect Ben Davis from Alabama a week ago.

Tennessee, which hired Josh Heupel as its head coach in January, is scheduled to open the season against Bowling Green on Sept. 4.