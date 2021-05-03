        <
          Former Alabama stars Tua Tagovailoa, Bo Scarbrough and Robert Horry got their degrees this weekend

          The University of Alabama is known for being a college football powerhouse, so it's not surprising that with 10 picks in the 2021 draft, Alabama now has had 51 picks over the last 5 drafts -- tying USC (1973-77) for the most NFL draft picks over any five-year span since 1967.

          While current Alabama stars were getting drafted into the NFL this past weekend, former Alabama stars were getting their degrees. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, free agent running back Bo Scarbrough and Philadelphia Eagles second-round pick Landon Dickerson were among those who got to walk the commencement stage.

          Robert Horry, who played basketball at Alabama before becoming an NBA star and seven-time NBA champion, also got his degree.

          This is a dramatic change from graduation season 2020, when in-person graduations were mostly cancelled due to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

          We're excited to see which other former college athletes make that commencement walk this spring as college graduations continue to roll on.

          Information from ESPN's Stats and Information Group was used in this story.