Running back Seth McGowan and wide receiver Trejan Bridges are no longer on the Oklahoma Sooners' football roster, coach Lincoln Riley confirmed Thursday.

"They're not members of our program anymore," Riley told reporters.

The Norman Police Department said last month that it had responded to a robbery allegation and detained one person, with multiple reports saying McGowan and Bridges were involved.

The Oklahoman reported this week that the two players are accused of robbing, beating and threatening to kill a man, and that police found a .45-caliber Glock handgun and what appeared to be marijuana during a search of Bridges' apartment.

According to a Cleveland County search warrant for Bridges' apartment obtained by Sports Illustrated, a man said McGowan was trying to buy marijuana from him via Snapchat, and when he refused, McGowan allegedly showed up at his apartment with his hand under his shirt as if he had a gun. According to the warrant, the man said Bridges then pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him while an unidentified third person stole a backpack and ran out. The man was bleeding from his head after the altercation, the warrant said.

There have been no charges filed, and Norman police said they're still investigating. Attorneys for both players have denied the allegations.

After the 2019 season, Bridges tested positive for marijuana and was one of three Oklahoma players suspended before the Peach Bowl. That suspension lasted until the 2020 Big 12 championship game, and he finished the season with two catches for 19 yards in a 55-20 win against Florida in the Cotton Bowl.

McGowan had 58 carries for 370 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Bridges (2019) and McGowan (2020) were both four-star ESPN 300 recruits from the Dallas area.