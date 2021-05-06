Texas Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the 20-year-old younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead on Thursday, according to Austin, Texas police.

The Austin Police Department said it received a call at 12:18 p.m. local time and responded to the 1200 block of West 22nd street, a residential area just to the west of the Texas campus, and identified the individual as Jake Ehlinger, who was a redshirt sophomore.

No cause of death was released and police said it was not considered suspicious.

The loss is another tragedy for the Ehlinger family. Sam and Jake's father, Ross, died in 2013 during a triathlon in San Francisco from a heart attack at age 46. Both sons dreamed of playing for the Longhorns after growing up as season-ticket holders.

Only five days ago, Jake was celebrating with Sam, their sister Morgen and their mother Jena, after Sam was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round.

Jake played linebacker at Texas for two seasons. In 2019, his brother Sam talked to reporters after their first game together at UT when they ran out of the tunnel together before playing Louisiana Tech.

"Unreal," Sam said. "We've been dreaming about that our whole lives."

Texas did not immediately release a statement, and a spokesman did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.