Buffalo is set to hire Michigan co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist as its next head coach, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Linguist, a former Baylor safety and assistant for the Bulls, arrived in Michigan in January as part of the team's defensive staff overhaul. He coached defensive backs for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 after college stints with Texas A&M, Minnesota, Mississippi State and Iowa State. He coached Buffalo's defensive backs in 2012 and 2013.

Linguist will replace Lance Leipold, hired last week as Kansas' coach after six seasons at Buffalo. Leipold went 24-10 with two MAC East Division titles in the past three years.

Buffalo had narrowed its search to Linguist and Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak, the former head coach at FCS Maine.

Linguist's hire will leave all FBS head-coaching positions filled for the 2021 season.