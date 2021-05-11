Notre Dame receiver Jordan Johnson announced Tuesday he is transferring to UCF.

An ESPN 300 recruit in the class of 2020 and the No. 6-ranked receiver nationally, Johnson played in only two games last season and did not have a catch.

When he announced his intention to transfer last week, Johnson said he was "looking for a fresh start."

Thank you lord for this opportunity!!

Time to work

This personal💯⚔️ pic.twitter.com/q9VdxDyfGV — Jordan Johnson (@jjohnsonj1) May 11, 2021

At UCF, he joins first-year head coach Gus Malzahn and an established veteran in quarterback Dillon Gabriel.