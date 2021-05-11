        <
        >

          Notre Dame Fighting Irish receiver Jordan Johnson, a former ESPN 300 recruit, transferring to UCF

          1:34 PM ET
          • Andrea AdelsonESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • ACC reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2010.
            • Graduate of the University of Florida.
            Follow on Twitter

          Notre Dame receiver Jordan Johnson announced Tuesday he is transferring to UCF.

          An ESPN 300 recruit in the class of 2020 and the No. 6-ranked receiver nationally, Johnson played in only two games last season and did not have a catch.

          When he announced his intention to transfer last week, Johnson said he was "looking for a fresh start."

          At UCF, he joins first-year head coach Gus Malzahn and an established veteran in quarterback Dillon Gabriel.