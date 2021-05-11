Notre Dame receiver Jordan Johnson announced Tuesday he is transferring to UCF.
An ESPN 300 recruit in the class of 2020 and the No. 6-ranked receiver nationally, Johnson played in only two games last season and did not have a catch.
When he announced his intention to transfer last week, Johnson said he was "looking for a fresh start."
Thank you lord for this opportunity!!— Jordan Johnson (@jjohnsonj1) May 11, 2021
At UCF, he joins first-year head coach Gus Malzahn and an established veteran in quarterback Dillon Gabriel.