Marshall All-American offensive lineman Cain Madden announced on Wednesday that he's entering the college football transfer portal.

A former walk-on, Cain started nine games last season and was named second-team All-American by The Associated Press.

A so-called "super senior," Cain will make use of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19 last season. It will be his sixth season in college football.

Marshall parted ways with head coach Doc Holliday in January after 11 seasons at the school.

He was replaced by former Alabama assistant Charles Huff.