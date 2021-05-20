Syracuse transfer Quincy Guerrier has committed to Oregon, he told ESPN on Thursday.

Guerrier, a third-team All-ACC selection, chose the Ducks over a final group that also included Illinois, Arizona State and Memphis. Oregon was one of the finalists for Guerrier coming out of high school, and the Ducks were the first school to offer him a scholarship back when he was 16 years old.

"I chose them because it was the best fit and the relationship that I had with them already," Guerrier said. "They're doing a great job in development and I really trust coach [Dana] Altman."

A 6-foot-7 forward from Canada, Guerrier enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign at Syracuse last season. He averaged 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds, including four 20-point games and 8 double-doubles. Guerrier was terrific during the first half of the season, including a 27-point, 11-rebound performance in a win over Buffalo and a 23-point, 11-rebound effort in a loss to North Carolina.

"I can bring my versatility on both ends of the floor, my shooting, my rebounding and my leadership," Guerrier said. "They asked me what I was looking for and they were looking for the same thing, basically."

Altman is once again rebuilding Oregon in the offseason, following the departures of starters Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte and LJ Figueroa. In addition to Guerrier, the Ducks are bringing in top-10 prospect Nate Bittle, top-25 transfer De'Vion Harmon from Oklahoma and junior college transfer Rivaldo Soares.

Guerrier is No. 26 in ESPN's transfer rankings.