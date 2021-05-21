Central Michigan quarterback John Keller has been released from the hospital nearly a month after he was shot in the chest near campus.

Keller and another student, Tyler Bunting, were shot at a party on April 24 after a fight broke out at Deerfield Village apartment complex in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Keller had been on a ventilator and in the intensive care unit after the shooting but had the ventilator removed on May 1.

Keller's father, Ray, tweeted on Friday that his son is being released and that the trauma team at Hurley Medical Center saved his son's life.

John is headed home today!! God is Great! Thank you to @HurleyMedical trauma team for saving his life and the amazing care! @CMU_Football for their support, our community and all of you for your thoughts and prayers! @JKeller8_ @footballhoover pic.twitter.com/VSjgCU2ktk — Ray Keller (@rkellerr001) May 21, 2021

Ray Keller confirmed to ESPN over the phone that he and his son were driving home Friday afternoon, and John Keller will rest and continue to recover there.

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office arrested Kenneth Thomas of Farmington Hills, Michigan, in connection with the shooting. He faces 10 charges, including two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharging a gun at a building known to be a home and causing serious injury, and five counts of felony firearm charges.

Police believe Thomas was involved in the altercation, went to his car to get the weapon, came back to the party and opened fire, injuring Keller and Bunting.