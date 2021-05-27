With less than 100 days until the start of the college football season, ESPN released a slate of games Thursday filled with rivalries, conference championship games and postseason action.

More than 100 games will be featured within the first three weeks of the season, including the previously announced Georgia-Clemson and Alabama-Miami in the opening weeks on ABC.

To help kick off the season, Week Zero is back, with Hawai'i and UCLA playing on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. Week 1 showcases a trio of games, with UCF hosting Boise State on Sept. 2, and a doubleheader the following night with North Carolina taking on Virginia Tech and Michigan State playing Northwestern.

ESPN also will feature two inaugural events in the first week, including the Montgomery Classic in Montgomery, Alabama, on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The first game will pit UAB against Jacksonville State at 7:30 p.m. The previously announced Red Tails Classic in Montgomery will match Tuskegee University and Fort Valley State on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

Florida State and Notre Dame will be featured as well, playing at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, while Louisville-Ole Miss will air on Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN+ will continue to add to its offerings as well, as four SEC games will be aired in the first week, 11 Big 12 games are scheduled to stream across the first three weeks and 25 games from the American will be aired throughout the season.

The games following the first week of the season won't disappoint either, as Washington-Michigan will be played on ABC's Saturday Night Football in Week 2. That Saturday, Sept. 11, Pittsburgh and Tennessee will kick things off at noon ET and will be followed by Iowa-Iowa State and Texas-Arkansas, with rivals Utah and BYU closing the night at 10:15 p.m.

Further into the season, conference championship games for the ACC, American, Big 12, Pac-12, MAC and Sun Belt will be featured on ESPN networks, with the Pac-12 game slated for prime time on ABC on Friday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m.

The postseason will officially begin with the Bahamas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 17, at noon on ESPN, one of 40 bowl games featured throughout December and January. ESPN will also carry all of the New Year's Six bowl games, the semifinal games for the College Football Playoff -- the Capital One Orange Bowl and the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic -- and the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T, which will be played on Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.