Former All-Sun Belt wide receiver Kaylon Geiger announced on Saturday that he will transfer from Troy to Texas Tech.

The move allows Geiger to be closer to his home of Fort Worth, Texas.

Geiger, a senior, caught 64 passes in 11 games last season.

In 2019, Geiger was voted Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year when he caught 77 passes for 873 yards and five touchdowns. He also carried the ball four times for 36 yards and a touchdown.