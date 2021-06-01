LSU QB Myles Brennan finds Arik Gilbert for his third touchdown pass of the half and celebrates by pointing at the ice in his veins. (0:29)

Brennan shows off ice in his veins after TD pass to Gilbert (0:29)

Georgia is adding another weapon to its offense with former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert deciding to join the football team.

Gilbert, the No. 1 tight end and No. 6 prospect overall in the 2020 ESPN 300, is expected to enroll in summer classes at UGA later this month, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Gilbert, from Marietta (Georgia) High School, started eight games for the Tigers last season before opting out. He was the Tigers' second-leading receiver with 35 catches for 368 yards with two touchdowns at the time of his departure.

Gilbert committed to Florida on Jan. 31 but changed his mind about a month later.

Gilbert told 247 Sports on Tuesday that he plans to play wide receiver at Georgia. The Bulldogs' star receiver, George Pickens, tore the ACL in his right knee during spring practice, and his availability for this upcoming season is unclear.

Georgia is deep at tight end, led by Darnell Washington, the No. 2 prospect at that position in the 2020 ESPN 300.

The SEC still requires undergraduate players transferring within the conference to receive a waiver for immediate eligibility to avoid having to sit out a season. SEC chancellors and presidents are expected to vote whether to change the rule on Thursday.