Virginia Tech freshman linebacker Isi Etute has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.

In a statement on its website, the Blacksburg Police Department said it responded to a welfare check at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday and found a deceased male victim.

Detectives determined the death a homicide and arrested Etute on Wednesday. He is being held at the Montgomery County Jail.

Virginia Tech released a statement Wednesday saying that Etute had been immediately suspended from both the football team and the university.

"Blacksburg Police continues to lead this ongoing investigation, and the university will assist law enforcement agencies working the case in any way it can," the school said in its release.

Etute was rated a three-star recruit by ESPN. An outside linebacker from Virginia Beach, Virginia, Etute was the 29th-ranked recruit in the state and had offers from NC State, Virginia and Vanderbilt, among others.

Etute was an early enrollee at Virginia Tech, where he participated in spring practice and was in competition for a reserve role at linebacker.

Blacksburg PD said the investigation remains ongoing.