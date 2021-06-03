LSU announced Wednesday that James Cregg is out as the Tigers' offensive line coach.

No reason was given for Cregg's departure, which leaves LSU searching for a new coach during a time when most vacancies already have been filled.

What's more, the NCAA recruiting dead period was just lifted Tuesday.

Cregg joined the LSU staff in 2018 with 20 years of experience coaching in college football and the NFL.

In a statement, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he will immediately begin a national search for Cregg's replacement.

LSU's coaching staff has already experienced substantial turnover this offseason, bringing in a new offensive coordinator in Jake Peetz, a new passing game coordinator in DJ Mangas and a new defensive coordinator in Daronte Jones.

The Tigers also added defensive line coach Andre Carter and linebackers coach Blake Baker this offseason.