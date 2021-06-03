LSU is expected to hire Arkansas offensive line coach Brad Davis for the same position, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Davis was born and raised in Baton Rouge and won a national championship as a player at Oklahoma in 2000. He spent the past four seasons in the SEC coaching offensive line at Arkansas, Missouri and Florida.

At LSU, Davis will replace James Cregg, whose departure was announced Wednesday.

The Athletic first reported Davis' hiring.

Davis is just the latest addition to an overhauled staff under head coach Ed Orgeron.

This offseason, Orgeron hired new assistants in offensive coordinator Jake Peetz, passing game coordinator DJ Mangas, defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, linebackers coach Blake Baker and defensive line coach Andre Carter.

LSU is scheduled to open the season at UCLA on Sept. 4.

The Tigers finished last season at 5-5 after going undefeated and winning the national championship in 2019.