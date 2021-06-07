Alabama secured its second ESPN 300 running back in the 2022 class on Sunday when Le'veon Moss committed to the Crimson Tide.

Moss is the No. 49-ranked prospect overall and the No. 4-ranked recruit in the state of Louisiana. He's a 6-foot, 190-pound back from Istrouma High in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, so it's a significant commitment for Alabama to pull such a highly ranked prospect out of that state.

He joins Emmanuel Henderson as the second running back and the sixth ESPN 300 commitment in the class. Henderson is the No. 1 back in the class, and is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect from Hartford, Alabama.

Henderson and Moss are joined by ESPN 300 quarterback Ty Simpson, who is the No. 1-ranked dual-threat quarterback, as well as ESPN 300 linebacker Robert Woodyard, defensive end Walter Bob and defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis.

The staff signed ESPN 300 running back Camar Wheaton in the 2021 class, as well as ESPN 300 running backs Roydell Williams and Jase McClellan in the 2020 class.

Alabama is restocking the running back room for the next few years and now has the chance to sign two top-three backs in this class with Henderson and Moss.