Colorado starting quarterback Sam Noyer will enter the transfer portal, the school announced Monday.

Noyer guided the Buffaloes to a 4-2 record and was named second-team All-Pac-12 after completing 88 of 160 passes for 1,101 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in an abbreviated season. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

"It's not that I felt that I wasn't needed at CU, I just want a new opportunity, hopefully in Division I and even in the Pac-12 if possible, knowing that I can compete at a high level in a Power 5 conference," Noyer said in a statement. "But I am willing to go wherever I can play that will help make me better and give me an opportunity to fulfill my dream to play in the NFL."

Noyer arrived in 2016 and after a redshirt season, spent two years as a backup. In 2019, he played safety and special teams before switching back to quarterback.

Colorado will be left with three scholarship quarterbacks on its roster: sophomore J.T. Shrout and freshmen Brendon Lewis and Drew Carter. Shrout transferred to Colorado from Tennessee, where he attempted passes in four games in 2020, throwing for 315 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. Lewis completed 6 of 10 passes for 95 yards in Colorado's 55-23 loss to Texas in the Valero Alamo Bowl, in relief of Noyer.