Wisconsin and Notre Dame have rescheduled their game at Green Bay's Lambeau Field to open the 2026 season.

The Badgers and Fighting Irish will play Sept. 5, 2026, at Lambeau, which last hosted a college game in 2016 when Wisconsin and LSU opened the season there.

Wisconsin and Notre Dame were set to play last season in Green Bay but had to cancel the Oct. 3 game after the Big Ten announced a conference-only football schedule due to concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. The Lambeau game was part of a two-game neutral-site series that includes a Sept. 25 game at Chicago's Soldier Field.

After last year's cancellation, both schools and the Green Bay Packers expressed interest in rescheduling the game. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said last month on his radio show that both schools had cleared a date to play. The Badgers initially had Colorado State scheduled to open the 2026 season. Wisconsin also will play Pitt and Western Illinois in nonleague games that fall.

"We're pleased to have the opportunity to host the rescheduled game between Notre Dame and Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in 2026," Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said in a prepared statement Monday. "We appreciate the commitment from both schools and the hard work of [athletic directors] Jack Swarbrick and Barry Alvarez, as well as their staffs to select a future date. We look forward to welcoming fans of both schools to Green Bay and are excited to enjoy the college atmosphere again at Lambeau Field. It will be really special for the Green Bay community to host a game between two of college football's finest programs."

Notre Dame and Wisconsin haven't played since a three-game series 1962 to 1964.