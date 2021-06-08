Paul Finebaum examines Alabama's future under Nick Saban after the head coach signed an extension through 2028. (1:05)

Alabama and Oklahoma State announced on Tuesday that they have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2028 and 2029.

The Crimson Tide will travel to Stillwater for the first game on Sept. 23, 2028, with the Cowboys coming to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 15, 2029.

It will be just the second and third times the two schools have competed in football, with the first coming in the 2006 Independence Bowl, when Oklahoma State beat Alabama, 34-31.

Alabama also announced that its home-and-home series with Notre Dame has been pushed back a year to the 2029 and 2030 seasons.

The first game will be in South Bend, Indiana, on Sept. 1, 2029, and the second in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 14, 2030.

In a statement, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said the addition of the series against Oklahoma State "continues to show our commitment to solidifying quality home-and-home matchups for our future football schedules."

Alabama has recently added several home-and-home series, including: Texas (2022/23), Wisconsin (2024/25), Florida State (2025/26), West Virginia (2026/27), Ohio State (2027/28), Notre Dame (2029/30), Georgia Tech (2030/31), Oklahoma (2032/33), Arizona (2032/33) and Virginia Tech (2034/35).

"We are very excited to add another excellent opponent to our future non-conference schedule with the addition of Oklahoma State," Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement. "Greg Byrne and our administration have done a great job of scheduling outstanding football games that benefit both our program and our fans."

On Monday, Alabama announced a three-year contract extension with Saban, who turns 70 in October.

Saban's new deal will have him under contract through Feb. 28, 2029.