Georgia football lost commitments from two top-50 recruits this week as defensive tackle Bear Alexander and athlete Deyon Bouie both announced they were decommitting from the Bulldogs.

Alexander was the first to decommit, announcing his decision on Monday after taking a visit to Texas A&M. June was the first month in nearly a year that recruits could take visits after the dead period was lifted by the NCAA.

Alexander is a 6-foot-4, 335-pound tackle from Billy Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, and is the No. 31 ranked prospect overall. He announced his decision on social media.

After his decommitment, Alexander scheduled an official visit to Miami on Friday and an official visit to USC scheduled for June 18.

Bouie decommitted on Tuesday and announced his decision on Instagram, saying, "I am blessed and appreciative of all the offers and opportunities that Georgia has offered however, I believe I committed too early before I could explore all my other opportunities. With that being said, I am officially decommitting from the University of Georgia."

Bouie is the No. 26 recruit overall and the No. 2 ranked prospect in the state of Georgia. He's a 5-foot-11, 165-pound athlete from Bainbridge High School in Bainbridge, Georgia, and initially had offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee and Texas A&M before he committed to Georgia.

Despite the two decommitments, Georgia still has eight ESPN 300 commitments in the 2022 class. Athlete Malaki Starks is now the highest ranked commit at No. 30 overall, followed by linebacker Jalon Walker and defensive tackle Tyre West.