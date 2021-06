Paul Finebaum examines Alabama's future under Nick Saban after the head coach signed an extension through 2028. (1:05)

Alabama and Boston College will play a home-and-home series beginning in 2031, the schools announced Wednesday.

Alabama will travel to play at Boston College on Sept. 13, 2031, while the Crimson Tide will host the Eagles on Sept. 16, 2034.

This will be their first meeting since Boston College won 38-31 on Sept. 8, 1984. The Eagles are 3-1 all-time against the Crimson Tide.

Earlier this week, Alabama announced a future home-and-home series with Oklahoma State in 2028 and 2029.