Quarterback Luke McCaffrey is leaving Louisville's football team several months after arriving from Nebraska.

Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield told ESPN Louisville's The Deener Show on Wednesday that McCaffrey decided to depart after spending several days working out with the team. McCaffrey in February announced he would be transferring to Louisville. McCaffrey, a son of former NFL player Ed McCaffrey and a younger brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, appeared in seven games for Nebraska in 2020, starting two.

McCaffrey, a redshirt freshman last season, was set to compete with Malik Cunningham, Louisville's returning starter at quarterback, as well as veteran backup Evan Conley.

"Started working out Wednesday with the team, and then after the week, those three or four days, decided this wasn't the place for him," Satterfield told ESPN Louisville. "His big thing that he wanted to do was come in and play and be a starting quarterback, and I guess after three or four days decided that maybe wasn't going to happen here.

"Wish him the best, not sure what he's going to do, but he's a good player, good person. Malik and Evan Conley, they've got such a strong presence on this team."

McCaffrey had 466 passing yards with a touchdown and six interceptions for Nebraska last season, as well as 364 rushing yards and three touchdowns. ESPN rated him the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback and No. 141 overall player in the 2019 recruiting class.