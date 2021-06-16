The NCAA is investigating allegations of violations within the Arizona State football program, the school confirmed in a statement to ESPN.

Arizona State spokeswoman Katie Paquet did not specify what the allegations are related to, citing NCAA bylaws for ongoing investigations. But sources told ESPN that the potential violations are linked to recent recruiting practices and likely involve several Arizona State coaches.

Sources told ESPN that part of the NCAA's investigation involves Arizona State hosting prospects during the recruiting dead period, which lasted from March 2020 to June 1, 2021, because of the coronavirus pandemic. FBS programs were prohibited from having recruits on campus during the dead period.

Several sources in the Pac-12 told ESPN that ASU also faces allegations about recruiting practices that occurred when the dead period ended, including possible improper contact with prospects at an off-campus recruiting camp earlier this month.

The Athletic reported, citing a source, that ASU's compliance staff has started interviewing coaches about the allegations. Football coach Herm Edwards' involvement in the investigation is not yet known, and a spokesman for the athletic department referred questions to the university. Defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce also serves as the team's recruiting coordinator, and wide receivers coach Prentice Gill is ASU's assistant recruiting coordinator.

Arizona State had the nation's No. 36 recruiting class for 2021, according to ESPN's rankings.

Tom VanHaaren and Kyle Bonagura contributed to this story.