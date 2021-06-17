Miami, Auburn agree to home-and-home series

Miami and Auburn will play a home-and-home series in 2029 and 2030, the schools announced Thursday.

Miami and Auburn have not played since 1984, when they played in the Kickoff Classic at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. to start the season.

In addition to playing Auburn, Miami has home-and-homes set with Texas A&M (2022 and 2023), Florida (2024 and 2025) and South Carolina (2026 and 2027).