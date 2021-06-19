ESPN 300 cornerback Khamauri Rogers committed to Miami on Saturday, giving the Hurricanes two top-300 prospects in the 2022 class.

Rogers is a 5-foot-11, 160-pound recruit out of Holmes County Central High School in Lexington, Mississippi. He is the No. 45-ranked recruit in the class and chose Miami over Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M, which made up his top six in April.

"I chose Miami because I am a priority at Miami and it feels like home," Rogers told ESPN, adding that he believes defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson and cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke "will develop me to be the best defensive back I can be."

Rogers was on a visit to Miami when he committed and is now the highest-ranked commitment in the class for the Hurricanes. He joins quarterback Jacurri Brown, the No. 53-ranked prospect, as the two ESPN 300 commits in the class.