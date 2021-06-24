The Tennessee Volunteers dismissed freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter on Thursday after he was arrested last week on charges of simple possession and driving without a license.

Salter, a former four-star prospect from Texas, was previously suspended from the team in March after an incident at an on-campus residence hall. He was later reinstated.

Tennessee announced Salter's dismissal in a statement Thursday, wishing him and his family "all the best in his future endeavors."

The Vols' quarterback room has been in flux since the end of last season when Jarrett Guarantano and J.T. Shrout both transferred.

Tennessee, which hired head coach Josh Heupel in late January, then added transfers Joe Milton from Michigan and Hendon Hooker from Virginia Tech.