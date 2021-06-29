Wisconsin has become synonymous with talented offensive linemen and the Badgers added another top tackle to its 2022 class on Tuesday when ESPN 300 prospect Joe Brunner announced his commitment.

A 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman from Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, Brunner is the No. 35 ranked prospect overall and the No. 6 tackle in his class.

Brunner is the second ESPN 300 commit in the class for Wisconsin. Defensive tackle Curtis Neal, who is the No. 299 ranked recruit, committed last week.

Adding Brunner in the 2022 class gives Wisconsin six ESPN 300 offensive linemen over the last three classes. That includes Nolan Rucci, who was ranked No. 36 overall in the 2021 class, Riley Mahlman, J.P. Benzschawel and Trey Wedig.