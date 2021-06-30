Ohio State has had a lot of success recruiting in the state of Texas under football coach Ryan Day and that continued on Wednesday when ESPN 300 cornerback Terrance Brooks committed to the Buckeyes.

Brooks is the No. 50-ranked recruit overall, a 6-foot, 180-pound prospect from John Paull II High School in Plano, Texas, and is the No. 12-ranked recruit in the state. He had recently taken a visit to Ohio State in June and had also been out to see Texas and Alabama.

His commitment to Ohio State gives the Buckeyes three ESPN 300 commitments in this 2022 class from Texas. That includes the No. 1 prospect overall, quarterback Quinn Ewers, and wide receiver Caleb Burton, the No. 73-ranked player overall.

The coaching staff has had six ESPN 300 commitments from Texas over the past three classes and has continued to build relationships in the state to restock the roster.

With Brooks in the class, Ohio State now has 10 ESPN 300 commitments in the class, and seven are ranked in the top 100.