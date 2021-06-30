Oklahoma State flipped ESPN 300 wide receiver Talyn Shettron from Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Shettron is the No. 17 ranked recruit overall, so it's a significant flip for the Cowboys. He's a 6-foot-3, 185-pound receiver out of Edmond Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Oklahoma, and is the top recruit in the state.

In a statement released on Twitter, Shettron said the decision had to do with Oklahoma State offering his brother, Tabry Shettron, a scholarship as well.

Tabry is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end who also committed to Oklahoma State in the package deal.

With Shettron flipping from Oklahoma, he's the second ESPN 300 receiver to decommit from the Sooners in this class along with Jordan Hudson, the No. 12 ranked prospect overall. The Sooners still have ESPN 300 wide receiver Luther Burden committed in the class, but losing two top-20 receivers puts a dent in this class.

Shettron is the second ESPN 300 commit for Oklahoma State in the 2022 class, joining quarterback Garret Rangel out of Texas.