Ball State football coach Mike Neu has received a new five-year deal through the 2025 season, the university announced Thursday.

Athletic director Beth Goetz also received a new deal through 2027. In addition, contract extensions were announced for baseball coach Rich Maloney, women's basketball coach Brady Sallee and men's basketball coach James Whitford.

Neu, a former quarterback for Ball State, last season led his alma mater to its first Mid-American Conference title since 1996. Ball State beat San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl to finish No. 23 in the final AP rankings.

"Thank you to the Board of Trustees, @PresidentMearns and @bgoetz12 for allowing me the opportunity to lead this program for many years to come!" Neu said on Twitter. "I'm so fortunate to work with the best student athletes and staff in the country! Be humble, stay hungry! Back to work!"

Neu, 50, is 22-34 in five years at Ball State. He started four seasons as a quarterback for the Cardinals, winning league MVP honors in 1993 and guiding the team to a MAC championship. He then spent time in the CFL and Arena League.

In June 2020, Neu and Ball State agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

Before taking over at Ball State, Neu served as the New Orleans Saints' quarterbacks coach. He also coached quarterbacks at Tulane and was head coach of the AFL's New Orleans VooDoo from 2004 to 2008.