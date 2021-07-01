BYU athletes seeking to profit off of their name, image and likeness still must follow the university's honor code standards, which prohibit alcohol, tobacco and even coffee.

Athletic director Tom Holmoe outlined the school's NIL policies Tuesday night in a letter to all athletes, coaches and staff. Along with standard items such as no compensation for athletic accomplishments, BYU's policy prohibits athletes from entering business partnerships with entitites that violate the honor code, which includes "university dress & grooming standards."

The honor code requires all male and female students to remain "modest, neat, and clean" in their dress and appearance, and prohibits sleeveless or revealing attire, and shorts or dresses that are cut above the knee. BYU students are expected to abstain from coffee, tea, alcohol and tobacco.

All NIL agreements for BYU athletes must first be reviewed by athletic administrators.

"This is terrific news for our student-athletes, and we are excited for them to be able to capitalize on their name, image and likeness," Holmoe wrote in the letter. "We're eager to assist our student-athletes as much as we can with the opportunities ahead, and we have policies and processes in place to help make sure they're staying compliant and not putting themselves in problematic situations."

BYU has partnered with Opendorse to provide education and resources for athletes seeking NIL opportunities. The school also established the Built4Life program, which provides education on financial planning, taxes and other areas to prepare athletes for NIL agreements.