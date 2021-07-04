ESPN 300 offensive lineman Kelvin Banks committed to Oregon on Sunday, choosing the Ducks over Texas, LSU, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.

Banks is a 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle from Summer Creek High School in Houston. He's the No. 29-ranked prospect overall and the fifth-best tackle in the Class of 2022. Banks was initially set to announce a commitment on July 24, but moved his decision date up to July 4, and is now part of the Ducks class.

He spent the month of June taking visits to all the schools in his top list, including Oregon, and those visits helped him get to a final decision.

Banks is now the highest-ranked prospect in Oregon's class, ranked just ahead of wide receiver Nicholas Anderson, quarterback Tanner Bailey and linebacker T.J. Dudley. His commitment gives the staff nine ESPN 300 commitments overall in the No. 13-ranked class.