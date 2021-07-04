        <
          Oklahoma Sooners land No. 25-ranked prospect Derrick Moore, two DBs

          6:58 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
            Follow on Twitter

          The Oklahoma Sooners had some recruiting fireworks on the Fourth of July, getting commitments from three prospects, led by ESPN 300 defensive end Derrick Moore.

          The No. 25-ranked prospect overall, Moore is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive lineman from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. He is the No. 4-ranked defensive end in the class and had attended Oklahoma's Champ U BBQ recruiting event in June.

          He announced his decision on social media Sunday.

          Xavion Brice and Robert Spears-Jennings also committed to Oklahoma on Sunday as defensive backs. Brice is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound athlete from Arlington, Texas, and Spears-Jennings is 6-foot-2, 195 pounds from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Both also played wide receiver in high school.

          The staff also added ESPN 300 offensive tackle Jacob Sexton, the No. 246-ranked recruit, on Saturday. Those four commitments over the past two days give Oklahoma 12 total commitments and six ESPN 300 commitments in the 2021 class.