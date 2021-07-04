The Oklahoma Sooners had some recruiting fireworks on the Fourth of July, getting commitments from three prospects, led by ESPN 300 defensive end Derrick Moore.

The No. 25-ranked prospect overall, Moore is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive lineman from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. He is the No. 4-ranked defensive end in the class and had attended Oklahoma's Champ U BBQ recruiting event in June.

He announced his decision on social media Sunday.

Xavion Brice and Robert Spears-Jennings also committed to Oklahoma on Sunday as defensive backs. Brice is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound athlete from Arlington, Texas, and Spears-Jennings is 6-foot-2, 195 pounds from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Both also played wide receiver in high school.

The staff also added ESPN 300 offensive tackle Jacob Sexton, the No. 246-ranked recruit, on Saturday. Those four commitments over the past two days give Oklahoma 12 total commitments and six ESPN 300 commitments in the 2021 class.