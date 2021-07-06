Former Oregon starting linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia is transferring to SMU, he announced Tuesday.

Slade-Matautia, who had recently entered the NCAA football transfer portal, tied for the team lead in tackles (45) last season and recorded 62 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and 11 pass breakups in 2019. He will reunite with new SMU defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt, who served in the same role at Oregon during Slade-Matautia's freshman season in 2018.

ESPN rated Slade-Matautia as a four-star prospect and the No. 2 recruit from Hawaii in the 2017 recruiting class. He finishes his Oregon career with 127 tackles and 16 pass deflections.