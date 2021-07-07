Oklahoma running back Mikey Henderson has been dismissed from the team, Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday.

Henderson was identified as the third member of an alleged robbery on April 15 along with then-OU players Seth McGowan and Trejan Bridges, according to public information officer Sarah Jensen of the Norman, Oklahoma police department.

Jensen said a request was made to the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday afternoon for an arrest warrant for Henderson.

McGowan and Bridges were dismissed from the team in May, and a warrant was issued for their arrest on felony charges of robbery, conspiracy and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. A man told police that McGowan contacted him via Snapchat to purchase marijuana, was told no, but proceeded to the man's apartment anyway, where the man was hit on the head with a gun and kicked multiple times. He said Bridges pointed a .45 Glock with an extended magazine at him and threatened to shoot and kill him. The third suspect, identified as Henderson, allegedly stole a backpack from the man's room with items including "jewelry, marijuana, high dollar shoes and cash."

Henderson, a 6-foot-2, 238-pound freshman from St. Louis, Missouri, played in eight games in 2020 as an H-back for the Sooners, catching 12 passes for 168 yards, and had nine carries for 81 yards and a touchdown.