The 2021 college football season is fast approaching, and that means media days are coming.

We have the media day schedules for each school in the Big 12, SEC, ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 so you can follow the biggest quotes, notes and storylines.

Here is when each school from all Power 5 conferences will hold its media day.

Big 12: July 14-15

Wednesday, July 14 (ESPNU/Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Iowa State Cyclones: RB Breece Hall, DB Greg Eisworth II

Kansas State Wildcats: QB Skylar Thompson, DB Jahron McPherson

Oklahoma Sooners: TE Jeremiah Hall, LB Nik Bonitto

TCU Horned Frogs: QB Max Duggan, DE Ochaun Mathis

West Virginia Mountaineers: RB Leddie Brown, DL Dante Stills

Thursday, July 15 (ESPNU/Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Baylor Bears: OL Connor Galvin, LB Terrel Bernard

Kansas Jayhawks: WR Kwamie Lassiter II, S Kenny Logan Jr.

Oklahoma State Cowboys: QB Spencer Sanders, DE Malcolm Rodriguez

Texas Longhorns: RB Bijan Robinson, DL Keondre Coburn

Texas Tech Red Raiders: OL Dawson Deaton, LB Riko Jeffers

SEC: July 19-22

Monday, July 19 (SEC Network)

Florida Gators: Head coach Dan Mullen

LSU Tigers: Head coach Ed Orgeron

South Carolina Gamecocks: Head coach Shane Beamer

Tuesday, July 20 (SEC Network)

Georgia Bulldogs: Head coach Kirby Smart

Kentucky Wildcats: Head coach Mark Stoops

Ole Miss Rebels: Head coach Lane Kiffin

Tennessee Volunteers: Head coach Josh Heupel

Wednesday, July 21 (SEC Network)

Alabama Crimson Tide: Head coach Nick Saban

Mississippi State Bulldogs: Head coach Mike Leach

Texas A&M Aggies: Head coach Jimbo Fisher

Vanderbilt Commodores: Head coach Clark Lea

Thursday, July 22 (SEC Network)

Arkansas Razorbacks: Head coach Sam Pittman

Auburn Tigers: Head coach Bryan Harsin

Missouri Tigers: Head coach Eli Drinkwitz

ACC: July 21-22

Wednesday, July 21 (ACC Network)

Duke Blue Devils: Head coach David Cutcliffe, QB Gunnar Holmberg, RB Mataeo Durant, DT DeWayne Carter

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Head coach Geoff Collins, QB Jeff Sims, LB Ayinde Eley, DB Juanyeh Thomas

Miami Hurricanes: Head coach Manny Diaz, QB D'Eriq King, WR Mike Harley, S Bubba Bolden

North Carolina Tar Heels: Head coach Mack Brown, QB Sam Howell, LB Tomon Fox, LB Jeremiah Gemmel

Pittsburgh Panthers: Head coach Pat Narduzzi, QB Kenny Pickett, WR Jordan Addison, DL Deslin Alexandre

Virginia Cavaliers: Head coach Bronco Mendenhall, QB Brennan Armstrong, QB Keytaon Thompson, S Joey Blount

Virginia Tech Hokies: Head coach Justin Fuente, QB Braxton Burmeister, TE James Mitchell, DB Chamarri Conner

Thursday, July 22 (ACC Network)

Boston College Eagles: Head coach Jeff Hafley, QB Phil Jurkovec, OL Zion Johnson, DE Marcus Valdez

Clemson Tigers: Head coach Dabo Swinney, QB D.J. Uiagalelei, OG Matt Bockhorst, LB James Skalski

Florida State Seminoles: Head coach Mike Norvell, QB McKenzie Milton, QB Jordan Travis, DE Jermaine Johnson II

Louisville Cardinals: Head coach Scott Satterfield, QB Malik Cunningham, TE Marshon Ford, LB C.J. Avery

NC State Wolfpack: Head coach Dave Doeren, QB Devin Leary, C Grant Gibson, LB Payton Wilson

Syracuse Orange: Head coach Dino Babers, WR Taj Harris, OL Airon Servais, DL Josh Black

Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Head coach Dave Clawson, QB Sam Hartman, WR Jaquarii Roberson, LB Luke Masterson

Big Ten: July 22-23

Thursday, July 22

Illinois Fighting Illini

Maryland Terrapins

Michigan Wolverines

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Northwestern Wildcats

Penn State Nittany Lions

Friday, July 23

Indiana Hoosiers

Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan State Spartans

Ohio State Buckeyes

Purdue Boilermakers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Wisconsin Badgers

Pac-12: July 27

Tuesday, July 27 (Pac-12 Network)

Commissioner George Kliavkoff

California Golden Bears: Head coach Justin Wilcox

Oregon Ducks: Head coach Mario Cristobal

Oregon State Beavers: Head coach Jonathan Smith

Stanford Cardinal: Head coach David Shaw

Washington Huskies: Head coach Jimmy Lake

Washington State Cougars: Head coach Nick Rolovich

Arizona Wildcats: Head coach Jedd Fisch

Arizona State Sun Devils: Head coach Herm Edwards

Colorado Buffaloes: Head coach Karl Dorrell

UCLA Bruins: Head coach Chip Kelly

USC Trojans: Head coach Clay Helton

Utah Utes: Head coach Kyle Whittingham

Mid-American Conference: July 20

Tuesday, July 20 (ESPN3)

Akron Zips

Ball State Cardinals

Bowling Green Falcons

Buffalo Bulls

Central Michigan Chippewas

Eastern Michigan Eagles

Kent State Golden Flashes

Miami (OH) RedHawks

Northern Illinois Huskies

Ohio Bobcats

Toledo Rockets

Western Michigan Broncos

Conference USA: July 21-22

Wednesday, July 21 (ESPN+)

Charlotte 49ers

Florida Atlantic Owls

Florida International Panthers

Marshall Thundering Herd

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Thursday, July 22 (ESPN+)

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

North Texas Mean Green

Old Dominion Monarchs

Rice Owls

Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

UAB Blazers

UTEP Miners

UTSA Roadrunners

Mountain West: July 21-22

Wednesday, July 21: Head coaches

Thursday, July 22: Players

Air Force Falcons

Boise State Broncos: Head coach Andy Avalos, WR Khalil Shakir, DB Kekaula Kaniho

Colorado State Rams

Fresno State Bulldogs

Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

Nevada Wolf Pack

New Mexico Lobos

San Diego State Aztecs

San José State Spartans

UNLV Rebels

Utah State Aggies

Wyoming Cowboys

Sun Belt: 22

Thursday, July 22 (ESPN+)

Appalachian State Mountaineers

Arkansas State Red Wolves

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Georgia Southern Eagles

Georgia State Panthers

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

South Alabama Jaguars

Texas State Bobcats

Troy Trojans

UL Monroe Warhawks

American Athletic Conference: Aug. 4

Wednesday, Aug. 4 (ESPN+)

Cincinnati Bearcats

East Carolina Pirates

Houston Cougars

Memphis Tigers

Navy Midshipmen

SMU Mustangs

South Florida Bulls

Temple Owls

Tulane Green Wave

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

UCF Knights