ESPN 300 linebacker Jaylen Sneed committed to Notre Dame on Monday.

Sneed is a 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker from Hilton Head High School in Hilton Head, South Carolina. He's the No. 97-ranked prospect overall, according to ESPN, and chose Notre Dame over Oregon.

Sneed initially released a top five of Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M, and had offers from some of the biggest programs in the country, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Michigan and Texas, among others.

His commitment is significant for the Irish, as it gives the coaching staff 10 ESPN 300 commitments overall in the 2022 recruiting class. That's second only to Ohio State, with 11 ESPN 300 commitments.

Notre Dame's 2022 recruiting class is led by linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka, the No. 95 prospect overall; Sneed; quarterback Steven Angeli, who is the No. 6 pocket-passing quarterback in the class; and offensive lineman Joey Tanona, ranked No. 141.

The staff has added 17 total commitments from 14 different states.