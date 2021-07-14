Ohio's Frank Solich, the winningest coach in MAC history and the fourth-winningest active coach in all of college football, is stepping down to focus on his health, the school announced on Wednesday.

Offensive coordinator Tim Albin has been promoted to head coach, having already agreed to a new four-year contract.

Solich, 76, led Ohio to 11 bowl games and four MAC East titles in 16 seasons.

Before coming to Athens, Solich was a fixture of Nebraska football, first as a player, then as an assistant and finally as head coach. He spent six seasons leading the Cornhuskers program, winning a Big 12 championship in 1999 before he was let go in 2003.

Solich's career record is 173-101. His 115 wins at Ohio are the most ever by a MAC head coach.

"After fifty-five years in coaching, including 16 at Ohio University, it is time for me to step away to focus on a cardiovascular health issue," Solich said in a statement.

His father, Frank Sr., died of heart failure in 2001.

"I've appreciated the support of Bobcat fans over the years, and I know they will continue to support Coach Albin," Solich said. After working directly with Tim for 21 consecutive years, including six at the University of Nebraska, it's clear to me he is prepared to continue our work and move the program forward."

Athletic director Julie Cromer said in a statement that Solich had elevated the program to "incredible heights" and that they were "fortunate" to have Albin as a ready replacement.

"It is truly an honor to lead the Ohio University football program and I want to express my gratitude to President Sherman and Director of Athletics Julie Cromer for their belief in me," Albin said in a statement. "I am forever indebted to Coach Solich for all that he has offered me and taught me through the years, and I know he will always be part of our program."