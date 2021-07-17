Heather Dinich dissects Oklahoma and why this year is its best chance to advance in the College Football Playoff. (1:25)

Oklahoma started its 2023 football recruiting class with a top-ranked offensive player when ESPN Junior 300 running back Treyaun Webb committed to the Sooners on Saturday.

Webb, a 6-foot, 190-pound athlete from Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, is the No. 68-ranked recruit overall and No. 8 running back in the 2023 class. Webb chose the Sooners over Georgia and Ohio State.

"I took my visits in June and was able to narrow it down to those three," Webb told ESPN. "Then I did the pros and cons of each school, and I knew since COVID started last year that Oklahoma was in the lead, but I just needed to be sure."

Webb said his visit to Ohio State put the Buckeyes in good standing, but his following visit to Oklahoma pushed the Sooners over the top.

"It was a relief, because when we call the coaches on the phone, they're all going to say the same thing," Webb said. "When you go visit these schools, you can really see the difference, and that's what happened for me was I saw the differences in each school."

The No. 13 recruit in the state of Florida for his class, Webb had 837 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last season and also played on defense. The Sooners primarily recruited him as a running back, and the history of successful, explosive offenses under coach Lincoln Riley was part of the equation for Webb.

"Norman is a football town," Webb said. "It's a nice distance from home where I can just focus on football and school. [The coaches] have been checking in with me, doing Zoom calls, the whole nine. We wanted to see how the campus was and everything that's close by. It was basically everything we needed.

"The coaches, family, tradition and the people -- Oklahoma, when I went up there, they accepted me with open arms, and it felt like home."