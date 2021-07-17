Two ESPN 300 prospects committed to Clemson on Saturday when cornerback Daylen Everette and safety Keon Sabb both announced they would play for the Tigers.

Everette, a 6-foot-0, 175-pound cornerback from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, chose the Tigers over Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina and Oregon.

He is the No. 48-ranked prospect overall in the 2022 class and the seventh-best cornerback. Everette had taken visits to Georgia, Florida State, North Carolina and Clemson in the month of June, and ultimately the Tigers won out.

Sabb chose Clemson over Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Texas A&M after taking visits in June to most of the schools on his list.

Sabb is the No. 149-ranked prospect overall and No. 8 safety. He is a 6-2, 190-pound recruit, also out of IMG Academy.

The high school has had several players announce commitments in July, including five-star offensive lineman Tyler Booker, who recently committed to Alabama, and running back Kaytron Allen, who chose Penn State.

Everette and Sabb gives the Tigers seven ESPN 300 commitments and six ranked in the top 150. Everette is now the highest-ranked commitment for Clemson, followed by Cade Klubnik, the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the class, offensive tackle Collin Sadler and wide receiver Adam Randall, who is ranked No. 117 overall.

Prior to these two commitments, Clemson had the No. 24-ranked class for 2022.