Oklahoma added its second Top 300 prospect in as many days from the Class of 2023 on Sunday when ESPN Junior 300 quarterback Malachi Nelson announced his commitment to the Sooners.

Nelson is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound signal-caller from Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, California, and he chose Oklahoma over Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and USC.

As a sophomore, Nelson threw for 1,513 yards and 23 touchdowns with only four interceptions on 115 pass attempts. He visited Oklahoma for its Champ U BBQ event in June and is now the second 2023 commit in the class.

Nelson is the No. 3 quarterback in the Junior 300, behind Arch Manning and Dante Moore.

The Sooners secured a commitment on Saturday from ESPN Jr. 300 running back Treyaun Webb, the No. 68-ranked recruit overall and the No. 8 back in the class. Webb chose Oklahoma over Georgia and Ohio State.

July has been a busy recruiting month for Oklahoma, as there have been eight total commitments in the 2022 and 2023 classes, led by an ESPN 300 defensive end in the 2022 class (Derrick Moore) and now Nelson in 2023.

The staff doesn't yet have a quarterback committed in the 2022 class, but coach Lincoln Riley was able to sign Caleb Williams in 2021. Williams was the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 16 prospect overall in that class. Riley also signed in 2019 Spencer Rattler, who was the No. 29-ranked prospect.

Now with Nelson on board, he is the third top-30 quarterback to commit to Oklahoma over five recruiting classes.