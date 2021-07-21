Mike Leach shares his thoughts about coaching legend Bobby Bowden after the former Florida State coach was diagnosed with a terminal medical condition. (1:11)

Hall of Fame college football coach Bobby Bowden has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition, he and his family announced in a statement to the Tallahassee Democrat on Wednesday.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden said in the statement. "My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

Bowden, 91, coached at Florida State for 34 seasons before retiring in 2009 and is the second-winningest coach in Division I history with 357 victories. His teams won national championships in 1993 and 1999.

He dealt with a "tough" bout of COVID-19 in October, then was hospitalized for five days in late June. He told the Democrat, "I feel fine, but I can't do much," earlier this month.

Bowden served as West Virginia coach from 1970 to 1975 before taking the Seminoles job in 1976. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.