Wake Forest will be without two key starters for the 2021 college football season, coach Dave Clawson said Wednesday.

Receiver Donavon Greene and right tackle Je'Vionte' Nash will both miss the season following summer injuries, Clawson said. Linebacker Chase Monroe is also expected to miss the year because of injury.

Greene was a four-star recruit out of Mount Airy, North Carolina, in 2019, and was one of Clawson's top signees. He found a role late in the 2019 season, then blossomed into a starter in 2020, catching 29 passes for 582 yards and two touchdowns while also returning kicks.

Nash started nine games at right tackle last season and was expected to help anchor a veteran offensive line that returned all five starters. Monroe was in the rotation at linebacker.

"These three young men will play a key role off the field this season as they work towards a speedy and safe recovery," Clawson said.

Wake opens its season Sept. 3 against Old Dominion.