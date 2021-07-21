CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Miami quarterback D'Eriq King said Wednesday his right knee feels "100 percent" and he will be able to participate fully in fall practice when it begins next month.

During media availability with ESPN during ACC Kickoff, King said he does not feel any limitations with his reconstructed meniscus and torn ACL, and remains on target to start the season opener against Alabama in Atlanta on Sept. 4.

"I feel 100 percent. I'm not limited to do anything," King said. "So I'm out there, throwing on the run, rolling out, cutting at full speed. I feel good. I don't notice any limitations in my knee."

Last December, King announced he would return for one more season with the Hurricanes after transferring from Houston. A week later, he injured his knee in the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma State.

After he underwent surgery in January, Miami said King would be available for the start of fall 2021 camp. But he was quickly ahead of schedule in his rehab. He has been able to participate in 7-on-7 drills with his receivers for the past several months.

"I had a really good surgeon and good physical therapists," King said. "I've been through this before, and this is the best treatment and rehab I've gotten. They had a great plan. I changed little things, too, from diet to sleep habits to doing rehab twice a day."

Receiver Mike Harley said it has been "motivational" watching King accomplish his rehab.

"A lot of guys get hurt and work outside the box," Harley said. "He's been in the box, and a lot of guys go to the weight room and see D'Eriq King doing squats and pushing through and that's motivation. He's grinding his guts out."