ESPN 300 running back Branson Robinson committed to Georgia on Thursday, picking the Bulldogs over Tennessee, Alabama, Clemson and other top programs.

Robinson is the No. 20-ranked prospect overall and the No. 2 running back in the Class of 2022. A 5-foot-10, 220-pound back from Germantown High School in Madison, Mississippi, Robinson had 1,205 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in his junior season.

He is the second ESPN 300 running back in the class for Georgia, along with Jordan James, the No. 203 prospect overall.

Georgia didn't sign an ESPN 300 running back in the 2021 class but added Kendall Milton in 2020.

Robinson is now the Bulldogs' highest-ranked prospect in the class, ranked above athlete Malaki Starks, who is the No. 35 prospect overall.

With Robinson in the class, Georgia now has nine ESPN 300 commitments, seven of whom are ranked in the top 100. Those nine ESPN 300 commitments puts Georgia one behind Alabama, two behind Ohio State, LSU and Penn State and three behind Notre Dame.