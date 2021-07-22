Miami Hurricanes freshman safety Avantae Williams has been kicked off the football team after he was arrested Wednesday on domestic violence charges, the school announced.

Williams, 20, is facing three counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant person, according to Miami-Dade County records.

"The University of Miami announced Thursday that freshman safety Avantae Williams has been dismissed from the football program," the school said in a statement.

According to a Miami-Dade Police Department incident report, the woman, Williams' ex-girlfriend, is 31 weeks pregnant, and Williams was aware of the pregnancy. They have been living together for four months.

The woman, according to the report, said she and Williams were arguing about his involvement with another woman when Williams said, "When I return from practice, you need to be gone."

She was in her bedroom packing her things to leave when Williams returned from practice, the woman said. According to the report, Williams was angry that she was still in the residence, grabbed her by her hair and threw her onto the bed, grabbed her again and threw her to the ground, and then picked her up and threw her to the ground outside the residence, where she hit her head, before contacting a neighbor and calling 911.

The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The report states she suffered multiple bruises to her arms and a minor bruise to her neck.

Police said Williams was not interviewed by the detective and was represented by legal counsel.

Williams did not play for the Hurricanes last season after medical issues were flagged during a preseason exam. He said on social media in March that he had been cleared to play.

ESPN's Dave Wilson contributed to this report.